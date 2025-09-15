NNSY and NSAP Holds Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Congratulations to Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) and Naval Support Activity Portsmouth’s (NSAP) Chief Petty Officer (CPO) selectees for FY26. Marking the culmination of six weeks of focused training and guidance from the NNSY/NSAP CPO’s Mess, these Sailors were officially pinned during a ceremony at Dry Dock Club Sept. 16, signifying their change in rank, title and increased level of responsibility as the command’s newest CPOs. Your hard work, dedication, and leadership have brought you to this proud milestone in the Chief’s Mess. Welcome to the next chapter of service and tradition — Anchors Aweigh!