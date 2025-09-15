USAFA Men's Soccer vs South Dakota Mines 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Attila Toth dribbles the ball during a home game against South Dakota Mines at the Academy’s Cadet Soccer Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., September 14, 2025. Air Force went on to tie South Dakota Mines 1-1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)