U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Andrei Bulankou crosses the ball during a home game against South Dakota Mines at the Academy’s Cadet Soccer Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., September 14, 2025. Air Force went on to tie South Dakota Mines 1-1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 10:12
|Photo ID:
|9320922
|VIRIN:
|250914-F-XD900-1083
|Resolution:
|4680x3120
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Men's Soccer vs South Dakota Mines 2025 [Image 12 of 12], by Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.