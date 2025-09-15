Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Men's Soccer vs South Dakota Mines 2025

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAFA Men's Soccer vs South Dakota Mines 2025

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Dylan Smith 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Andrei Bulankou crosses the ball during a home game against South Dakota Mines at the Academy’s Cadet Soccer Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., September 14, 2025. Air Force went on to tie South Dakota Mines 1-1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 10:12
    Photo ID: 9320922
    VIRIN: 250914-F-XD900-1083
    Resolution: 4680x3120
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USAFA Men's Soccer vs South Dakota Mines 2025, by Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soccer
    Cadet
    USAFA
    Air Force Academy

