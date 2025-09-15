U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz Obstacle Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier, assigned to U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz, tackles a climbing obstacle during a Soldier of the year competition at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 16, 2025. The competition features a multitude of events that test the Soldier’s mental, physical, and tactical proficiency, while developing their resiliency and exemplifying the warrior ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)