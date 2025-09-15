A U.S. Soldier, assigned to U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz, tackles a sled drag obstacle during a Soldier of the year competition at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 16, 2025. The competition features a multitude of events that test the Soldier’s mental, physical, and tactical proficiency, while developing their resiliency and exemplifying the warrior ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 08:37
|Photo ID:
|9320512
|VIRIN:
|250916-A-FT253-2055
|Resolution:
|3321x4982
|Size:
|9.38 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz Obstacle Course [Image 15 of 15], by PFC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.