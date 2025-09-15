Royal Air Force Sq. Ldr. Jayne Robertson, RAF commander for RAF Fairford, speaks to members of the 307th Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., at RAF Fairford, England, Sept. 12, 2025. The brief marked the official reception of main body forces for Cobra Warrior 25.2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)
This work, Pathfinders brief members of Cobra Warrior 25.2 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.