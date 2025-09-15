Pathfinders brief members of Cobra Warrior 25.2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Gary Morton, center, 422d Air Base Group deputy commander, briefs members of the 307th Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., at RAF Fairford, England, Sept. 12, 2025. The brief marked the official reception of main body forces for Cobra Warrior 25.2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)