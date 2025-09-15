Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pathfinders brief members of Cobra Warrior 25.2 [Image 1 of 3]

    Pathfinders brief members of Cobra Warrior 25.2

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Gary Morton, center, 422d Air Base Group deputy commander, briefs members of the 307th Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., at RAF Fairford, England, Sept. 12, 2025. The brief marked the official reception of main body forces for Cobra Warrior 25.2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 06:03
