Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.K. and U.S. KFOR MEDEVAC Team Training Builds Readiness in Kosovo

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.K. and U.S. KFOR MEDEVAC Team Training Builds Readiness in Kosovo

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Laura Bradley 

    101st Public Affairs Detachment

    Kosovo Forces Regional Command-East’s (KFOR RC-E) 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) aircrew members trained alongside KFOR RC-E British forces in hot and cold load operations at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Aug. 25, 2025. The exercise familiarizes multinational soldiers with UH-60 Black Hawk procedures and prepares them for potential emergency MEDEVAC missions in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Laura Bradley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 06:05
    Photo ID: 9320380
    VIRIN: 250825-Z-YH047-1068
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.K. and U.S. KFOR MEDEVAC Team Training Builds Readiness in Kosovo, by SGT Laura Bradley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.K. and U.S. KFOR MEDEVAC Team Training Builds Readiness in Kosovo

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nato
    KFOR. strongertogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download