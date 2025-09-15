U.K. and U.S. KFOR MEDEVAC Team Training Builds Readiness in Kosovo

Kosovo Forces Regional Command-East’s (KFOR RC-E) 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) aircrew members trained alongside KFOR RC-E British forces in hot and cold load operations at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Aug. 25, 2025. The exercise familiarizes multinational soldiers with UH-60 Black Hawk procedures and prepares them for potential emergency MEDEVAC missions in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Laura Bradley)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 06:05
|Photo ID:
|9320380
|VIRIN:
|250825-Z-YH047-1068
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
