U.K. and U.S. KFOR MEDEVAC Team Training Builds Readiness in Kosovo

Kosovo Forces Regional Command-East's (KFOR RC-E) 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) aircrew members trained alongside KFOR RC-E British forces in hot and cold load operations at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Aug. 25, 2025. The exercise familiarizes multinational soldiers with UH-60 Black Hawk procedures and prepares them for potential emergency MEDEVAC missions in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Laura Bradley)

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo — On the surface, they come from different worlds, one a U.K. combat medic on her first operational deployment, the other a seasoned U.S. Army flight paramedic with hundreds of flight hours under her belt.



But for United Kingdom Lance Cpl. Emily Atherton and U.S. Army Sgt. Emily Klar, a recent training together in Kosovo, highlighted a shared passion: saving lives.



Both soldiers serve under NATO’s Kosovo Forces Regional Command-East (KFOR RC-E), where multinational medical cooperation is a cornerstone of readiness. For Atherton, a combat medical technician with the 1st Battalion, Scots Guards (SG), the deployment serves as a proving ground.



“This is my first operational deployment,” Atherton said. “It’s exciting because it puts all my training into practice. Back home, we trained for riot control and public order scenarios, but here my focus is medical support. I’m usually positioned just behind the front lines, ready to move forward if something happens.”



Atherton brings advanced training in battlefield life-support and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) response.



“I’d never worked with a helicopter crew before,” she explained, following a recent hot and cold load training event with U.S. aviation under KFOR. “It was amazing to see how much equipment they fit in the back of a Black Hawk, blood, ventilators, IV pumps. The crew was so confident and professional. It really made me think that’s where I want to be someday.”



On the other side of that training stood Klar, a critical care flight paramedic. Klar and her aviation team regularly leads NATO partner units through aircraft safety drills, patient loading and hoist demonstrations.



“Our NATO 101 through 301 training ensures partner forces know how to approach and load the aircraft safely,” Klar explained. “The hoist training is always a highlight, it’s engaging and it demonstrates our ability to operate in restrictive terrain.”



For Klar, the training with Atherton stood out. “Most of the time, we’re training regular troops who aren’t medical, so they don’t ask detailed questions,” Klar said. “It was exciting to have someone who wanted to talk about our medical setup, the ventilator, drug box, and video laryngoscope. We compared what she carries as a ground medic to what we carry in the air. It was a real professional exchange.”



Klar, who has served as a paramedic for nearly three years, says flying in Kosovo offers unique opportunities.



“We’ve been able to train a lot — flying through the mountains, working alongside German and British paramedics, and coordinating with providers at the Role 2 hospital here,” Klar said. “The best part is collaborating and learning from each other. Everyone does things a little differently, and we take those lessons back to make ourselves better.”



Despite their different career stages, both Atherton and Klar share the same motivation to provide the best possible care when it matters most.



“I’d definitely do this again if they asked,” Atherton said. “Working with the Americans has been inspiring. It’s given me a push toward my goal of becoming a paramedic in the Army.”