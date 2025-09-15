Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RD25 | 12th and 3rd MLR Marines Rehearse Notional NMESIS Fire Missions [Image 2 of 4]

    RD25 | 12th and 3rd MLR Marines Rehearse Notional NMESIS Fire Missions

    JGSDF CAMP ISHIGAKI, JAPAN

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 12th and 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division set up a Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System during Resolute Dragon 25 at JGSDF Camp Ishigaki, Ishigaki, Japan, Sept. 16, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)

