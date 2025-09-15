RD25 | 12th and 3rd MLR Marines Rehearse Notional NMESIS Fire Missions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 12th and 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division set up a Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System during Resolute Dragon 25 at JGSDF Camp Ishigaki, Ishigaki, Japan, Sept. 16, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)