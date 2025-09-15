RD25 | 12th and 3rd MLR Marines Rehearse Notional NMESIS Fire Missions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tanner Kempel, a field artillery fire control Marine with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, utilizes an Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System during Resolute Dragon 25 at JGSDF Camp Ishigaki, Ishigaki, Japan, Sept. 16, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Kempel is a native of Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)