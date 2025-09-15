GAETA, Italy (Sept. 15, 2025) Chief Engineer Matt Tuttle, left, provides a brief to Mr. Thomas Kiss, Military Sealift Command Director of Ship Management, in the ship’s engineering spaces aboard the Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during a tour of the ship Sept. 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Ben Farone)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 01:46
|Photo ID:
|9320052
|VIRIN:
|250915-N-OB360-9726
|Resolution:
|4000x2628
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|GAETA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MSC Leadership Visit USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) [Image 5 of 5], by Ben Farone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.