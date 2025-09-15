MSC Leadership Visit USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GAETA, Italy (Sept. 15, 2025) Capt. Colin Price, Commanding Officer of the Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), right, along with the ship’s Chief Engineer Matt Tuttle, left, provides a brief to Mr. Thomas Kiss, Military Sealift Command Director of Ship Management, center, in the ship’s engineering spaces during a tour of the ship Sept. 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Ben Farone)