    MSC Leadership Visit USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) [Image 4 of 5]

    MSC Leadership Visit USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    GAETA, ITALY

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Ben Farone 

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    GAETA, Italy (Sept. 15, 2025) Capt. Colin Price, Commanding Officer of the Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), right, along with the ship’s Chief Engineer Matt Tuttle, left, provides a brief to Mr. Thomas Kiss, Military Sealift Command Director of Ship Management, center, in the ship’s engineering spaces during a tour of the ship Sept. 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Ben Farone)

