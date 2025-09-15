U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis delivers remarks during the CPO pinning ceremony at RTC Great Lakes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis delivers remarks during the Chief Petty Officer (CPO) pinning ceremony at Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall, Recruit Training Command, on September 16, 2025. He congratulated the 70 newly pinned CPOs and their families, highlighting the vital role Chiefs play in building and sustaining a stronger, more capable warfighting force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sean Weir)