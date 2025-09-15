Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis delivers remarks during the CPO pinning ceremony at RTC Great Lakes [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis delivers remarks during the CPO pinning ceremony at RTC Great Lakes

    NORTH CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Sean Weir 

    Office of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis delivers remarks during the Chief Petty Officer (CPO) pinning ceremony at Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall, Recruit Training Command, on September 16, 2025. He congratulated the 70 newly pinned CPOs and their families, highlighting the vital role Chiefs play in building and sustaining a stronger, more capable warfighting force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sean Weir)

    This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis delivers remarks during the CPO pinning ceremony at RTC Great Lakes [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Sean Weir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

