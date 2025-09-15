PACSIM '25 strengthens Integrated Air and Missile Defense Modernization

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) participate in the 2025 Pacific Simulation for Integrated Air and Missile Defense Modernization (PACSIM) at the Aloha Conference Center, located on Joint Base Pearl Harbor – Hickam, Honolulu, Hawaii, September 8 – 12, 2025. PACSIM was a 94th AAMDC-led tabletop exercise with participants from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) Command, U.S. Army Pacific Command (USARPAC) , and Air and Missile Defense (AMD) experts and stakeholders, that utilized constructive simulation, informed by the 94th AAMDC-provided data, to support simulation goals. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)