    PACSIM '25 strengthens Integrated Air and Missile Defense Modernization [Image 2 of 3]

    PACSIM '25 strengthens Integrated Air and Missile Defense Modernization

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) participate in the 2025 Pacific Simulation for Integrated Air and Missile Defense Modernization (PACSIM) at the Aloha Conference Center, located on Joint Base Pearl Harbor – Hickam, Honolulu, Hawaii, September 8 – 12, 2025. PACSIM was a 94th AAMDC-led tabletop exercise with participants from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) Command, U.S. Army Pacific Command (USARPAC) , and Air and Missile Defense (AMD) experts and stakeholders, that utilized constructive simulation, informed by the 94th AAMDC-provided data, to support simulation goals. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 21:35
    Photo ID: 9319897
    VIRIN: 250910-A-EM105-3109
    Resolution: 4825x3321
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    planning
    teamwork
    strategic
    AAMDC
    mapping
    simulation

