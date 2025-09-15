Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Personnel Processing Paperwork [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Tripoli Personnel Processing Paperwork

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Seaman Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Yeoman 2nd Class Victoria Garcia, from Rialto, California, top, helps Yeoman Seaman Rashidah King, from Mobile Alabama, process paperwork aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sep. 15, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 20:16
    Photo ID: 9319726
    VIRIN: 250915-N-KX492-1071
    Resolution: 2689x1793
    Size: 835.11 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    This work, USS Tripoli Personnel Processing Paperwork [Image 3 of 3], by SN Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LHA7
    Navy

