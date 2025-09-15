USS Tripoli Personnel Processing Paperwork

Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Khoa Nguyen, from Kyle, Texas, updates the Navy Cash Card system aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sep. 15, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)
