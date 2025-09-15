Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) cadets, school leadership and staff members, service members, parents, and students gathered at the Antilles High School Gym, Sept.11, to participate in the 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony.
09.11.2025
09.16.2025
|9319271
|250916-A-CC868-5004
|2048x1278
|604.01 KB
|PR
|0
|0
Antilles High School at Fort Buchanan remembers 9/11 terror attacks on 24th anniversary
