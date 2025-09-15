Date Taken: 09.11.2025 Date Posted: 09.16.2025 17:06 Photo ID: 9319270 VIRIN: 250916-A-CC868-5003 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 370.31 KB Location: PR

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Antilles High School at Fort Buchanan remembers 9/11 terror attacks on 24th anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.