Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Antilles High School at Fort Buchanan remembers 9/11 terror attacks on 24th anniversary [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Antilles High School at Fort Buchanan remembers 9/11 terror attacks on 24th anniversary

    PUERTO RICO

    09.11.2025

    Photo by David Hernandez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    – Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) cadets, school leadership and staff members, service members, parents, and students gathered at the Antilles High School Gym, Sept.11, to participate in the 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 17:06
    Photo ID: 9319270
    VIRIN: 250916-A-CC868-5003
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 370.31 KB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Antilles High School at Fort Buchanan remembers 9/11 terror attacks on 24th anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Antilles High School at Fort Buchanan remembers 9/11 terror attacks on 24th anniversary
    Antilles High School at Fort Buchanan remembers 9/11 terror attacks on 24th anniversary
    Antilles High School at Fort Buchanan remembers 9/11 terror attacks on 24th anniversary
    Antilles High School at Fort Buchanan remembers 9/11 terror attacks on 24th anniversary
    Antilles High School at Fort Buchanan remembers 9/11 terror attacks on 24th anniversary
    Antilles High School at Fort Buchanan remembers 9/11 terror attacks on 24th anniversary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Antilles High School at Fort Buchanan remembers 9/11 terror attacks on 24th anniversary

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    fort buchanan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download