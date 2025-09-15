Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    H&S BN Conquers the Confidence Course [Image 6 of 7]

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Dakota Dodd 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Marines from Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., complete the Confidence Course aboard the depot, September 16, 2025. The competition served as a reminder that all Marines are first and foremost warfighters, regardless of their military occupational specialty. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dakota Dodd)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 15:43
    Photo ID: 9318867
    VIRIN: 250916-M-PC612-1099
    Resolution: 6124x4085
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, H&S BN Conquers the Confidence Course [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Dakota Dodd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lowcountry
    HQSVCBN
    Lethality
    MCRDPI
    Marines
    Sailors

