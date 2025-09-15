Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marines from Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., complete the Confidence Course aboard the depot, September 16, 2025. The competition served as a reminder that all Marines are first and foremost warfighters, regardless of their military occupational specialty. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dakota Dodd)