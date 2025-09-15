Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HODGENVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    Harrison Bradford participates in the rowing portion of a timed workout routine session at Hodgenville, Ky., on August 16, 2025. Training together as a family creates shared goals, strengthens bonds, and sets a lasting example of healthy living.

    The Army Reserve Careers Group (ARCG), headquartered at Fort Knox, Kentucky, supports U.S. Army Reserve end strength by retaining Soldier talent and assisting transitions from other Army components. With more than 1,750 Soldiers across 13 battalions worldwide, ARCG manages career progression, reenlistments, officer accessions, and career counseling. The command provides resilient, disciplined leaders of character and delivers skill-rich operational forces to Combatant Commanders through targeted retention and transition programs.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 13:40
    Photo ID: 9318355
    VIRIN: 210816-A-BL167-5001
    Resolution: 3708x5358
    Size: 11.19 MB
    Location: HODGENVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Training Together [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Giovanny Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

