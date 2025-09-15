Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HODGENVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Hovious, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Army Reserve Careers Group, instructs a class on how to accomplish a timed workout routine session at Hodgenville, Ky., on August 16, 2025. 

    The Army Reserve Careers Group (ARCG), headquartered at Fort Knox, Kentucky, supports U.S. Army Reserve end strength by retaining Soldier talent and assisting transitions from other Army components. With more than 1,750 Soldiers across 13 battalions worldwide, ARCG manages career progression, reenlistments, officer accessions, and career counseling. The command provides resilient, disciplined leaders of character and delivers skill-rich operational forces to Combatant Commanders through targeted retention and transition programs.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 13:40
    Photo ID: 9318351
    VIRIN: 210816-A-BL167-5002
    Resolution: 3596x5061
    Size: 7.37 MB
    Location: HODGENVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
