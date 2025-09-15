Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Hovious, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Army Reserve Careers Group, instructs a class on how to accomplish a timed workout routine session at Hodgenville, Ky., on August 16, 2025.



The Army Reserve Careers Group (ARCG), headquartered at Fort Knox, Kentucky, supports U.S. Army Reserve end strength by retaining Soldier talent and assisting transitions from other Army components. With more than 1,750 Soldiers across 13 battalions worldwide, ARCG manages career progression, reenlistments, officer accessions, and career counseling. The command provides resilient, disciplined leaders of character and delivers skill-rich operational forces to Combatant Commanders through targeted retention and transition programs.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)