    OPMED team joins Navy medical experts during Marine Corps' Health Services Operational Advisory Group meeting [Image 9 of 11]

    OPMED team joins Navy medical experts during Marine Corps' Health Services Operational Advisory Group meeting

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    Operational Medical Systems - Warfighter Readiness, Performance, and Brain Health

    Damien Hoffman, right, speaks with an attendee of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Health Services Operational Advisory Group meeting, Bethesda, Md., Sept. 11, 2025. Hoffman, a product manager with the Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office, and his teammates in OPMED’s Warfighter Readiness, Performance, and Brain Health Project Management Office, joined more than 100 experts in U.S. Navy medicine to discuss advances in brain health assessment and diagnostic programs within the Defense Health Agency. As part of the DHA, OPMED partners with stakeholders from across the U.S. military to develop, acquire, and field medical devices, treatments, and frontline care solutions for military medical providers in the joint force. (Defense Health Agency photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 10:58
    Photo ID: 9317783
    VIRIN: 250911-O-PJ332-2004
    Resolution: 2679x1786
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OPMED team joins Navy medical experts during Marine Corps' Health Services Operational Advisory Group meeting [Image 11 of 11], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    OPMED
    Operational Medical Systems
    Navy
    Marine Corps
    HSOAG
    Health Services Operational Advisory Group

