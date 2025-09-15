OPMED team joins Navy medical experts during Marine Corps' Health Services Operational Advisory Group meeting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An intercranial hemorrhage assessment device sits on display during the U.S. Marine Corps’ Health Services Operational Advisory Group meeting, Bethesda, Md., Sept. 11, 2025. Team members with the Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office joined more than 100 experts in U.S. Navy medicine to discuss advances in brain health assessment and diagnostic programs within the Defense Health Agency. As part of the DHA, OPMED partners with stakeholders from across the U.S. military to develop, acquire, and field medical devices, treatments, and frontline care solutions for military medical providers in the joint force. (Defense Health Agency photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)