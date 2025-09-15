Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Flying Squad Drill [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Flying Squad Drill

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 5, 2025) – Sailors respond to a simulated class alpha fire aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a flying squad drill in the South China Sea, Sept. 5. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the South China Sea conducting routine operations. The U.S. Navy conducts exercises and operations to maintain readiness, refine tactics, deter conflict, and support maritime homeland defense. Curtis Wilbur is forward-deployed and currently assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 10:51
    Photo ID: 9317780
    VIRIN: 250905-N-QV397-3006
    Resolution: 4219x2812
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Flying Squad Drill [Image 4 of 4], by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Sailor Conducts Boatswain's Pipe Call
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Flying Squad Drill
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Flying Squad Drill
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Flying Squad Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    flying squad drill
    United States Navy
    Flying Squad
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download