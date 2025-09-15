USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Sailor Conducts Boatswain's Pipe Call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 5, 2025) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Judah Antwi Boasiako, from Bekwai, Ghana, conducts a boatswain’s pipe call through the ship’s announcement system on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, Sept. 5. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the South China Sea conducting routine operations. The U.S. Navy conducts exercises and operations to maintain readiness, refine tactics, deter conflict, and support maritime homeland defense. Curtis Wilbur is forward-deployed and currently assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)