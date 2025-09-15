USS Curtis Wilbur Calls Away SNOOPIE Team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 1, 2025) - Senior Chief Intelligence Specialist Andrew Brown, team leader of the Ship’s Nautical or Otherwise Photographic Intelligence and Examination (SNOOPIE) team, from Los Angeles, California, operates a camera on the starboard bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a SNOOPIE event in the South China Sea, Sept. 1. Curtis Wilbur is forward-deployed and currently assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)