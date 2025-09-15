Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Underway Replenishment [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Underway Replenishment

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    09.02.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 3, 2025) – Cmdr. Yilei Liu, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), looks out from the port bridge wing during an underway replenishment in the South China Sea, Sept. 3. Curtis Wilbur is forward-deployed and currently assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 09:41
    Photo ID: 9317575
    VIRIN: 250903-N-QV397-2001
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    United States Navy
    Commanding officer
    U.S. Navy

