    Domestic Operations Training [Image 6 of 6]

    Domestic Operations Training

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Monk 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Security Forces members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing's SF Squadron perform annual domestic operations training at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, Sept. 14, 2025. SF Airmen practiced crowd control tactics with shields and pepper guns. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Olivia Monk)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 09:13
    Photo ID: 9317484
    VIRIN: 250914-Z-AR334-1131
    Resolution: 5739x3831
    Size: 15.52 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Domestic Operations Training [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Olivia Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

