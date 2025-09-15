Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Security Forces members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing's SF Squadron perform annual domestic operations training at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, Sept. 14, 2025. SF Airmen practiced crowd control tactics with shields and pepper guns. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Olivia Monk)