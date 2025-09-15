Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabees build roof for Kolonia Elementary School in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia, during Pacific Partnership 2025. [Image 3 of 3]

    Seabees build roof for Kolonia Elementary School in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia, during Pacific Partnership 2025.

    POHNPEI, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    09.15.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (Sept. 16, 2025) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, frame out a portion of a roof for Kolonia Elementary School in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia, during Pacific Partnership 2025, Sept. 16, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Pacific Partnership 2025 Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 07:25
    Photo ID: 9317283
    VIRIN: 250916-N-N0900-1002
    Resolution: 5120x3840
    Size: 5.77 MB
    Location: POHNPEI, FM
