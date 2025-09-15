Seabees build roof for Kolonia Elementary School in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia, during Pacific Partnership 2025.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (Sept. 16, 2025) Builder 2nd Class Linus Yin, left, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, frames out a portion of a roof for Kolonia Elementary School in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia, during Pacific Partnership 2025, Sept. 16, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Pacific Partnership 2025 Public Affairs)