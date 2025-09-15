DRIVING FORWARD | 406th AEW Weapons Safety NCO selected for U.S. Air Force rugby team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Graben, weapons safety manager assigned to the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing, poses for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 15, 2025. Graben was recently selected to represent the U.S. Air Force rugby team in the Paul-Milne Shield tournament in Auckland, New Zealand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Hayden)