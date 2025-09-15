Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DRIVING FORWARD | 406th AEW Weapons Safety NCO selected for U.S. Air Force rugby team [Image 2 of 2]

    GERMANY

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Hayden 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Graben, weapons safety manager assigned to the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing, poses for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 15, 2025. Graben was recently selected to represent the U.S. Air Force rugby team in the Paul-Milne Shield tournament in Auckland, New Zealand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Hayden)

