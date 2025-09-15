DRIVING FORWARD | 406th AEW Weapons Safety NCO selected for U.S. Air Force rugby team

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – When Technical Sgt. James Graben isn’t enforcing munitions safety standards for the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing, he’s preparing to tackle a very different kind of mission—representing the U.S. Air Force on the rugby pitch.



Graben, currently deployed to Ramstein Air Base as the wing’s weapons safety manager, was recently selected to join the Air Force rugby team for the upcoming Paul-Milne Shield tournament in Auckland, New Zealand. The tri-service competition will feature military rugby teams from the United States, Australia and New Zealand.



“It’s an incredible honor to represent the Air Force in this tournament,” said Graben. “Rugby has taken me around the world, and now it’s giving me the chance to wear the Air Force name in a whole new way.”



Graben enlisted in April 2013 and began his career as an aircraft armament systems technician, working on F-15E Strike Eagles and F-16 Fighting Falcons. Commonly referred to as “weapons troops,” these Airmen load, inspect and maintain aircraft munitions and associated release systems. Throughout his career, Graben has served at RAF Lakenheath in England; Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho; Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea; Misawa Air Base, Japan; and most recently at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, his current home station.



After more than a decade in maintenance, Graben transitioned into the safety field, where he now serves as the 406th AEW’s lead weapons safety manager. But even while focusing on operational risk management and munitions safety, Graben continues to make time for his passion: rugby.



His introduction to the sport came while walking to class as a student at Murray State University in Kentucky. A group at a campus table invited him to attend a practice later that night. With just one practice under his belt, he played in a full match that same weekend.



“I had no idea what was going on the first half, but by the second half, it started to make sense,” he said. “After that first game, I fell in love with rugby and have been obsessed with it ever since.”



Graben plays the position of hooker, wearing the number two jersey in the game’s forward pack. Hookers are responsible for securing possession in scrums by raking the ball back with their foot, and for throwing the ball accurately during lineouts—a set-piece used to restart play when the ball goes out of bounds.



“Rugby is non-stop. There’s no offense or defense; you do both,” he said. “It’s 80 minutes of running, tackling and getting hit—without helmets or shoulder pads. You’re constantly getting back to your feet and pushing yourself to keep going.”



Beyond the physical demands, he said rugby requires serious mental preparation and toughness. Players are expected to anticipate scenarios, commit to their teammates, and keep going even when their bodies want to quit.



“The mental challenges start even before the game,” said Graben. “You plan out every situation in your head during practice, so when you’re in the game, you don’t think—you just react. You do it for your teammates.”



Throughout his rugby career, Graben has played in more than 20 U.S. states and across multiple countries, including England, Korea, Japan and Germany. His teams have included Murray State University, the Hopkinsville Headhunters, Red Lodge Mildenhall, Boise Snakes, Boise Lions, Boise United, Stars and Stripes (Korea), the Snow Devils (Japan), and the Raleigh Vipers (North Carolina). He has also been selected for several high-profile military teams, including the All-Air Force Rugby Team in 2019 and 2020, and the Army-Air Force Flying Tigers Combine Team in 2021 and 2022.



In 2024, Graben was selected to represent the U.S. military on the USA Military Rugby Team, though circumstances at the time prevented him from attending.



Despite his experience and commitment to the sport, Graben said it wasn’t always easy to pursue competitive rugby while balancing the demands of his Air Force career—especially during his time in aircraft maintenance.



“In maintenance, our mission tempo was incredibly high, and opportunities to step away for things like tryouts were limited,” he said. “There were times I couldn’t attend selections or camps, even when I was invited—but I understood the mission came first.”



That obstacle, he said, made his current selection even more meaningful.



The Paul-Milne Shield is named in honor of Royal Australian Air Force Pilot Officer Paul Milne, who was killed in action during a World War II mission while flying with a U.S. Army Air Corps crew. His remains were later discovered in New Guinea, along with those of U.S. Army Air Corps Tech. Sgt. Joseph E. Paul. Because the remains could not be individually identified, both men were interred together in the same casket at Arlington National Cemetery.



“This tournament isn’t just about sport,” said Graben. “It’s about honoring legacy and building international bonds between allies who’ve stood together in war and peace.”



Lt. Col. Matthew Sanders, 406th AEW chief of safety, said Graben has been a great teammate and a valuable presence throughout the deployment.



“Weapons safety was probably the busiest safety section during our rotation, but Tech. Sgt. Graben always kept a smile on his face and never appeared to be overwhelmed,” said Sanders. “He was always interested in learning new things and would constantly ask questions that were outside of his specialty. We definitely appreciated his positive and light-hearted presence in the office.”



Graben said his experience in the Air Force and in rugby have more in common than many people might think.



“Communication is huge in both,” he said. “If you don’t have it, you don’t know what’s going on—on the field or on the flightline.”



He also emphasized the importance of teamwork in both environments.



“You can’t win a rugby match without the other 14 players working together toward a common goal,” he said. “It’s the same in the Air Force. If I can’t work with other career fields, we can’t get combat aircraft off the ground.”



When he’s not working or playing rugby, Graben enjoys trout fishing and spending time with his fiancée—who is preparing to commission as an officer—and their two dogs, a black lab and a silver lab.



Whether on the field or in uniform, Graben remains focused on the same values: discipline, resilience and mutual respect.



“Rugby taught me that pain is temporary—but the bonds you form and the respect you earn last forever,” he said. “It’s a physical game, sure. But it’s also a mental one. And that mindset carries over to every part of life in the Air Force.”

