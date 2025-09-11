Rehearsal at HMNB Plymouth for the U.S. State Visit to the U.K.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

British Royal Marine musicians and Soldiers assigned to The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps conduct a combined rehearsal at HMS Nelson, HMNB Portsmouth, U.K. on September 14, 2025. The Corps rehearsed a combined ceremony with bands from the British Army, Royal Marines, and Royal Air Force in preparation for the state arrival ceremony of U.S. President Trump.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Bacewicz)