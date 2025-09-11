Rehearsal at HMNB Plymouth for the U.S. State Visit to the U.K.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From right, British Royal Marines Lt. Col. Huw Williams, Principle Director of Music Royal Marines discusses rehearsal details with U.S. Army Master Sgt. Shane Nickels, Drum Group Leader of the United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps during rehearsal at HMS Nelson, HMNB Portsmouth, U.K. on September 14, 2025. The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps rehearsed a combined ceremony with bands from the British Army, Royal Marines, and Royal Air Force in preparation for the state arrival ceremony of U.S. President Trump.