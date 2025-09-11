Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rehearsal at HMNB Plymouth for the U.S. State Visit to the U.K. [Image 1 of 4]

    Rehearsal at HMNB Plymouth for the U.S. State Visit to the U.K.

    HMNB PORTSMOUTH, PORTSMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Bacewicz 

    The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps

    From right, British Royal Marines Lt. Col. Huw Williams, Principle Director of Music Royal Marines discusses rehearsal details with U.S. Army Master Sgt. Shane Nickels, Drum Group Leader of the United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps during rehearsal at HMS Nelson, HMNB Portsmouth, U.K. on September 14, 2025. The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps rehearsed a combined ceremony with bands from the British Army, Royal Marines, and Royal Air Force in preparation for the state arrival ceremony of U.S. President Trump.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 06:18
    VIRIN: 250914-A-MO284-1013
    Location: HMNB PORTSMOUTH, PORTSMOUTH, GB
