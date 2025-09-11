Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    94th AAMDC Promotes Operations Officer [Image 15 of 16]

    94th AAMDC Promotes Operations Officer

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Darius Randolph, the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) G-3 operations officer, is promoted to the rank of colonel at the Courtyard of Heroes, located in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, September 11, 2025. Randolph’s family was present during the ceremony along with Brig. Gen. William Parker, commanding general of the 94th AAMDC, who helped the family pin Randolph in front of his fellow service members and co-workers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner) (Images edited and cropped to emphasize subject.)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 03:19
    Photo ID: 9317030
    VIRIN: 250911-A-EM105-3745
    Resolution: 5397x3598
    Size: 9.44 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 94th AAMDC Promotes Operations Officer [Image 16 of 16], by SFC William Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

