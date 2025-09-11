94th AAMDC Promotes Operations Officer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Darius Randolph, the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) G-3 operations officer, is promoted to the rank of colonel at the Courtyard of Heroes, located in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, September 11, 2025. Randolph’s family was present during the ceremony along with Brig. Gen. William Parker, commanding general of the 94th AAMDC, who helped the family pin Randolph in front of his fellow service members and co-workers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner) (Images edited and cropped to emphasize subject.)