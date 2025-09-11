RD25 | U.S. Marines with 12th MLR and JSDF Soldiers Execute a Live-Fire Mortar Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Mason Carti, a mortarman with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, aligns the sight picture of a 60mm mortar during a live-fire range as part of exercise Resolute Dragon 25 on Oyanohara Manuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, Sept. 13, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Carti is a native of New Jersey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks)