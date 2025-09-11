RD25 | U.S. Marines with 12th MLR and JSDF Soldiers Execute a Live-Fire Mortar Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kaiesha Deweever, an admin specialist with the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing translates during a live-fire range as part of exercise Resolute Dragon 25 on Oyanohara Manuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, Sept. 13, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Deweever is a native of Hawaii. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks)