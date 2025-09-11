RD25 | 12th Littoral Combat Team Flies Small Unmanned Aircraft System

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, land the Stalker VXE30 during Resolute Dragon 25 at Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, Sept. 14, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)