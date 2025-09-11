Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RD25 | 12th Littoral Combat Team Flies Small Unmanned Aircraft System [Image 5 of 7]

    RD25 | 12th Littoral Combat Team Flies Small Unmanned Aircraft System

    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN

    09.13.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Lilly Sharma, a small unmanned aircraft system operator with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, prepares a Stalker VXE30 during Resolute Dragon 25 at Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, Sept. 14, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Sharma is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 21:53
    Photo ID: 9316761
    VIRIN: 250914-M-AO948-1029
    Resolution: 7363x4911
    Size: 15.7 MB
    Location: HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JP
