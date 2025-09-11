Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division Welcomes Soldiers Home [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    10th Mountain Division Welcomes Soldiers Home

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Alexandria Halbert 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI), return to Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 15, 2025. They were welcomed home by loved ones after nine months supporting Joint Task Force–Southern Border. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandria Halbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 21:10
    Photo ID: 9316752
    VIRIN: 250915-A-DA621-7943
    Resolution: 5129x3955
    Size: 13.36 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Welcomes Soldiers Home [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Alexandria Halbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th Mountain Division Welcomes Soldiers Home
    10th Mountain Division Welcomes Soldiers Home

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HHBN
    redeployement
    Southern Border Mission
    10th Mountain Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download