    F-22 Demonstration Team Arrives for New York Air Show [Image 12 of 12]

    F-22 Demonstration Team Arrives for New York Air Show

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick ‘Laz’ Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, left, is greeted by Tech. Sgt. Jarred Cool, a dedicated crew chief assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, upon arrival at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, Aug. 21, 2025. Crew chiefs like Cool play a critical role in maintaining the F-22’s readiness, enabling the team to showcase Air Force airpower across the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 18:18
    Photo ID: 9316436
    VIRIN: 250821-F-CC148-4986
    Resolution: 4434x6208
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

