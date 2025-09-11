F-22 Demonstration Team Arrives for New York Air Show

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick ‘Laz’ Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, left, is greeted by Tech. Sgt. Jarred Cool, a dedicated crew chief assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, upon arrival at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, Aug. 21, 2025. Crew chiefs like Cool play a critical role in maintaining the F-22’s readiness, enabling the team to showcase Air Force airpower across the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
08.21.2025
09.15.2025
|9316436
|250821-F-CC148-4986
|4434x6208
|1.51 MB
NEW YORK, US
|0
|0
