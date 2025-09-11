Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Demonstration Team Arrives for New York Air Show [Image 11 of 12]

    F-22 Demonstration Team Arrives for New York Air Show

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick ‘Laz’ Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, meets with team members following his arrival at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, Aug. 21, 2025. Behind each flight is a dedicated team of Airmen who provide the maintenance and support needed for the Raptor to perform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 18:18
    Photo ID: 9316431
    VIRIN: 250821-F-CC148-4932
    Resolution: 4493x6290
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    TAGS

    F-22 Raptor
    105th Ailrift Wing
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team
    pilot
    New York
    F-22

