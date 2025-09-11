F-22 Demonstration Team Arrives for New York Air Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick ‘Laz’ Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, meets with team members following his arrival at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, Aug. 21, 2025. Behind each flight is a dedicated team of Airmen who provide the maintenance and support needed for the Raptor to perform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)