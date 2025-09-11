Tennessee supports D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Carlos Hernandez with the Tennessee National Guard, speaks to Soldiers while providing a presence patrol in support of Joint Task Force - District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Sept. 14, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)