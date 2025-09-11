Tennessee supports D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission

U.S. Army Sgt. Alan Bull with the Tennessee National Guard, poses for a picture with a woman he assisted after a vigil while providing critical site security in support of Joint Task Force - District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Sept. 14, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)
Tennessee Guardsman assists community members following D.C. vigil
