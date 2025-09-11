Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee supports D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission [Image 15 of 15]

    Tennessee supports D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Alan Bull with the Tennessee National Guard, poses for a picture with a woman he assisted after a vigil while providing critical site security in support of Joint Task Force - District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Sept. 14, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee supports D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tennessee Guardsman assists community members following D.C. vigil

